Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CIBC

Equities research analysts at CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

CLNFF remained flat at $39.32 during trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.44. Calian Group has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $49.49.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

