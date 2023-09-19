Howard Financial Services LTD. Increases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 92.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $12,846,400,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 964,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,833. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

