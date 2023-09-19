First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stake Increased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 2.8% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $11,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 444.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,687. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $46.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

