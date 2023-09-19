Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires 1,254 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 547.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of TWO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,868. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -352.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $112,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

