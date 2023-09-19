Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases 4,390 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.35. 548,497 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.32.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

