Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 177.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Shares of DFAU traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 62,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,238. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

