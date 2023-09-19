Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $46,000 Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 89.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

NYSEARCA RWM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

