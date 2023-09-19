Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,050,000 after buying an additional 112,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 125,162 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 165,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after acquiring an additional 85,881 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWR traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $87.78. 31,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,687. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.10. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

