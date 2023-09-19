Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. decreased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,061 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up 1.1% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 347.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 317.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RODM remained flat at $26.38 during midday trading on Tuesday. 32,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,217. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.45. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.