Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $9.32 Million Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,454 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 2.2% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned approximately 0.42% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $9,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 52,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 200,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

CALF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.75. 455,841 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

