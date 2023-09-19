Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 1,834 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 92,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $42.71. 476,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,795. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $44.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.