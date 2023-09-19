Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Cuts Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAR. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3,195.6% in the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,419,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,316 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,052,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,617,000 after buying an additional 645,590 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,354,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4,884.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 475,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 465,545 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DFAR stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. 18,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,227. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $670.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

