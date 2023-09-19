Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Acquires 3,350 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,907,000 after buying an additional 69,697,910 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,065 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,505,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,915,000 after acquiring an additional 152,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,143,000 after purchasing an additional 163,152 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,262,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,622,000 after purchasing an additional 225,835 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:USRT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,895. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

