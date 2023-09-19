Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 5,941 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VONV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.11. The company had a trading volume of 87,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,771. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.17. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $72.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3484 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.