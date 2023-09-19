Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $980,680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,507,000 after acquiring an additional 275,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,153,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,243,000 after buying an additional 3,006,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,721,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,930,000 after buying an additional 779,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,786 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS remained flat at $28.69 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 934,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,862. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

