Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 3.6% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $17,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 63,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 317,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 21,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 318,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.92. 665,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,578. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

