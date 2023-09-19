Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 693,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,345 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $23,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $34.72. 30,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $36.22.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

