Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 205,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 97,188 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock remained flat at $49.14 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 781,887 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1948 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

