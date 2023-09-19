927 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Purchased by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after buying an additional 17,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,823,000. Kensington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,218,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,611,000 after buying an additional 425,844 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,517,000 after buying an additional 211,208 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.61. The company had a trading volume of 32,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,094. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $245.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.53 and its 200 day moving average is $220.94.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

