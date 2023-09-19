Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Truist Financial

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $4.60 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SFIX. Barclays cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.18.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. 2,336,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,052. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

In other news, insider Casey O’connor sold 9,262 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $38,993.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,096.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading

