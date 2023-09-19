25,226 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. CSX accounts for about 0.9% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 45,104.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,467,000 after buying an additional 4,405,395 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.51. 2,957,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,099,461. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.38.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

