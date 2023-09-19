Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $179.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

