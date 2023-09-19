Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is Lantz Financial LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 1.6% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $214.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.96 and a 200-day moving average of $197.36. The company has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

