holoride 1-Day Volume Hits $43,231.78 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $11.34 million and $43,231.78 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01513382 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $103,608.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

