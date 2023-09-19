Audius Price Tops $0.15 (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Audius has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $172.11 million and $3.74 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,201,020,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,113,298,607 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

