Conflux (CFX) Achieves Market Cap of $415.01 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $415.01 million and approximately $20.94 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000467 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,255.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00248052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.29 or 0.00801291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013648 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00541540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00057896 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00116185 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,263,723,372 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,263,600,985.479284 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12387871 USD and is up 3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $17,150,547.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

