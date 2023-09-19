Elastos Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $31.54 million and approximately $290,796.80 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $1.55 or 0.00005690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elastos has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

