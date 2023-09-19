Country Trust Bank Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Country Trust Bank lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,701 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.6 %

DIS stock opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.58.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

