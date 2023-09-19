Darwin Wealth Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $298.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.07. The stock has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of 74.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,532,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

