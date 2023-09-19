Berkshire Bank Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,096 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.1% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

TJX opened at $91.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

