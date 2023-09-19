Darwin Wealth Management LLC Purchases 927 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $562.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16. The firm has a market cap of $249.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

