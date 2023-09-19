Keel Point LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Keel Point LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. American National Bank lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 57.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ROP stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $499.91. The company had a trading volume of 31,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,499. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $504.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $490.73 and a 200 day moving average of $463.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.