Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 76 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total value of $753,757.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,689.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total transaction of $753,757.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LPLA traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.79. 145,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,117. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.92. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.60.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

