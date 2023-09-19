Community Trust & Investment Co. Grows Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Churchill Downs worth $9,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.75.

NASDAQ CHDN traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,682. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.17 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.19.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

