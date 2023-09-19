Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $82.02. 1,023,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,673,188. The stock has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.35.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.