Covenant Asset Management LLC Purchases 764 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.35. 798,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.72.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BX

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.