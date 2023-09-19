iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Keel Point LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Berkshire Bank grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 184,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 62,744 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,192,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 117,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.63. 592,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,388. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.19. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.