Keel Point LLC Makes New Investment in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 293,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,000. Keel Point LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Bandwidth as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after purchasing an additional 501,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,217,000 after purchasing an additional 142,078 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 395.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 582,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 492,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after buying an additional 222,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bandwidth from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $142.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $12.11. 42,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,545. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.89 million, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.65 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 5.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

