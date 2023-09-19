Keel Point LLC Cuts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.84. 288,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,318. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average of $81.18. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,534.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,534.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.