Community Trust & Investment Co. Raises Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.84. The company had a trading volume of 288,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,318. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.67 and a 200-day moving average of $81.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

