Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,674 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,148,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,445 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032,873 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,119,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,338,000 after acquiring an additional 312,530 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,690,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,543 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,145,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,196,000 after purchasing an additional 286,949 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFAT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.26. 19,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,295. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

