Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,537,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,028 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 28.3% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $41,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,295. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.