SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.59. The stock had a trading volume of 267,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,731. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $80.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.2348 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

