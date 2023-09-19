Herbst Group LLC Sells 3,195 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Herbst Group LLC lowered its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 3.0% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Herbst Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.04. The company had a trading volume of 226,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,532. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

