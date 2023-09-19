Sage Capital Advisors llc Purchases New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc owned approximately 0.18% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAPR. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,028,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 906,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,889,000 after purchasing an additional 115,726 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 505.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 100,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 84,279 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

DAPR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,871 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

