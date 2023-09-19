Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Purchased by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,714 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 52,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $23.74. 49,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.