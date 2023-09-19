Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Boosted by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $55.14. 492,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,390. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

