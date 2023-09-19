Lantz Financial LLC Sells 134 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Republic Services by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.25. 38,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.28. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $156.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

