UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,684 shares during the quarter. UFP Industries makes up 1.2% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in UFP Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $906,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at $958,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of UFPI traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.72. 65,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,836. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.17 and a one year high of $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.