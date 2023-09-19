Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires New Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2,134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 176,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 168,286 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FAUG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.42. 34,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.46. The firm has a market cap of $529.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

